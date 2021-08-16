RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (16 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Laboratory Test: 5,173 Cases: 688 Severe Cases: 434 New Deaths: 11 Recovery: 218

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia

Total: Laboratory Test: 3,120,043 Active Cases: 19,882 Total Cases: 289,962 Total Deaths: 4,489 Total Recovery: 265,589 Total Vaccinated: 2,314,394

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court