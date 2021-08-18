RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (18 August 2021)

Laboratory Test: 7,686 Cases: 985 Severe Cases: 448 New Deaths: 10 Recovery: 417

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Total: Laboratory Test: 3,134,967 Active Cases: 21,216 Total Cases: 291,803 Total Deaths: 4,505 Total Recovery: 266,080 Total Vaccinated: 2,332,368

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

