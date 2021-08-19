Total: Laboratory Test: 3,142,116 Active Cases: 21,419 Total Cases: 292,731 Total Deaths: 4,518 Total Recovery: 266,792 Total Vaccinated: 2,333,796
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (19 August 2021)
Laboratory Test: 7,149 Cases: 928 Severe Cases: 462 New Deaths: 13 Recovery: 712
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh