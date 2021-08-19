RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (19 August 2021)

Laboratory Test: 7,149 Cases: 928 Severe Cases: 462 New Deaths: 13 Recovery: 712

Total: Laboratory Test: 3,142,116 Active Cases: 21,419 Total Cases: 292,731 Total Deaths: 4,518 Total Recovery: 266,792 Total Vaccinated: 2,333,796

