RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (04 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,709 Cases: 347 Severe Cases: 329 New Deaths: 8 Recovery: 1,272

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,743,647 Active Cases: 23,787 Total Cases: 272,632 Total Deaths: 4,193 Total Recovery: 244,650 Total Vaccinated: 1,865,958

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison counsellor to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte