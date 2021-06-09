Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (08 June 2021)

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,759,855 Active Cases: 21,451 Total Cases: 273,175 Total Deaths: 4,220 Total Recovery: 247,502 Total Vaccinated: 1,894,717
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Daily: Laboratory Test: 4,426 Cases: 151 Severe Cases: 271 New Deaths: 7 Recovery: 619
