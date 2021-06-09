RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (09 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 4,935 Cases: 223 Severe Cases: 261 New Deaths: 6 Recovery: 783

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,764,790 Active Cases: 20,885 Total Cases: 273,398 Total Deaths: 4,226 Total Recovery: 248,285 Total Vaccinated: 1,901,363

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in leaked audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Here are the details and origin of the beef between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay. (More Naija)