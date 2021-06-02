RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (1 June 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 4,600 Cases: 249 Severe Cases: 399 New Deaths: 6 Recovery: 741

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,728,559 Active Cases: 28,142 Total Cases: 271,790 Total Deaths: 4,171 Total Recovery: 239,475 Total Vaccinated: 1,822,343

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

