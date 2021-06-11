Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (10 June 2021)

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,770,859 Active Cases: 20,417 Total Cases: 273,678 Total Deaths: 4,231 Total Recovery: 249,028 Total Vaccinated: 1,920,676
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Daily: Laboratory Test: 6,069 Cases: 280 Severe Cases: 251 New Deaths: 5 Recovery: 743
Total: Laboratory Test: 2,770,859 Active Cases: 20,417 Total Cases: 273,678 Total Deaths: 4,231 Total Recovery: 249,028 Total Vaccinated: 1,920,676
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh