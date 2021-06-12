RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (11 June 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,568 Cases: 214 Severe Cases: 264 New Deaths: 4 Recovery: 443

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Total: Laboratory Test: 2,776,427 Active Cases: 20,184 Total Cases: 273,892 Total Deaths: 4,235 Total Recovery: 249,471 Total Vaccinated: 1,932,522

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

