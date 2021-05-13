RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (13 May 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,621 Cases: 593 Severe Cases: 653 New Deaths: 13 Recovery: 926

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Total: Laboratory Test: 2,640,295 Active Cases: 45,273 Total Cases: 264,960 Total Deaths: 3,951 Total Recovery: 215,734 Total Vaccinated: 1,420,251

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

