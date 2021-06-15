RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (14 June 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 4,969 Cases: 159 Severe Cases: 238 New Deaths: 8 Recovery: 443

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,791,959 Active Cases: 19,987 Total Cases: 274,346 Total Deaths: 4,250 Total Recovery: 251,107 Total Vaccinated: 1,948,073

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

