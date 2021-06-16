Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (15 June 2021)

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,797,358 Active Cases: 18,341 Total Cases: 274,480 Total Deaths: 4,257 Total Recovery: 251,880 Total Vaccinated: 1,954,623
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,399 Cases: 134 Severe Cases: 242 New Deaths: 7 Recovery: 773
Total: Laboratory Test: 2,797,358 Active Cases: 18,341 Total Cases: 274,480 Total Deaths: 4,257 Total Recovery: 251,880 Total Vaccinated: 1,954,623
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh