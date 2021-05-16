RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (15 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 3,922 Cases: 419 Severe Cases: 596 New Deaths: 12 Recovery: 1,496

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Total: Laboratory Test: 2,648,487 Active Cases: 42,988 Total Cases: 265,832 Total Deaths: 3,976 Total Recovery: 218,866 Total Vaccinated: 1,454,503

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia

