Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (15 May 2021)

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,648,487 Active Cases: 42,988 Total Cases: 265,832 Total Deaths: 3,976 Total Recovery: 218,866 Total Vaccinated: 1,454,503
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Daily: Laboratory Test: 3,922 Cases: 419 Severe Cases: 596 New Deaths: 12 Recovery: 1,496
Total: Laboratory Test: 2,648,487 Active Cases: 42,988 Total Cases: 265,832 Total Deaths: 3,976 Total Recovery: 218,866 Total Vaccinated: 1,454,503
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh