RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (17 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,764 Cases: 174 Severe Cases: 240 New Deaths: 2 Recovery: 744

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,808,359 Active Cases: 17,316 Total Cases: 274,775 Total Deaths: 4,262 Total Recovery: 253,195 Total Vaccinated: 1,964,005

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck after sex until her husband arrives (Watch)

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck until her husband arrives

A brief walk into the lives of the 5 richest kings in Africa

King Mswati III, Swaziland