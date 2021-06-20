RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (19 June 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,702 Cases: 137 Severe Cases: 212 New Deaths: 4 Recovery: 662

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Total: Laboratory Test: 2,819,655 Active Cases: 16,458 Total Cases: 275,036 Total Deaths: 4,280 Total Recovery: 254,296 Total Vaccinated: 1,975,727

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
