Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (20 June 2021)

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,824,993 Active Cases: 15,961 Total Cases: 275,194 Total Deaths: 4,283 Total Recovery: 254,948 Total Vaccinated: 1,975,957
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,338 Cases: 158 Severe Cases: 201 New Deaths: 3 Recovery: 652
Total: Laboratory Test: 2,824,993 Active Cases: 15,961 Total Cases: 275,194 Total Deaths: 4,283 Total Recovery: 254,948 Total Vaccinated: 1,975,957
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh