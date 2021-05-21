RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (20 May 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,684 Cases: 438 Severe Cases: 523 New Deaths: 10 Recovery: 1,433

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,672,100 Active Cases: 39,992 Total Cases: 268,035 Total Deaths: 4,048 Total Recovery: 223,993 Total Vaccinated: 1,534,280

