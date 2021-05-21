Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (21 May 2021)

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,677,195 Active Cases: 38,978 Total Cases: 268,520 Total Deaths: 4,060 Total Recovery: 225,480 Total Vaccinated: 1,584,156
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,095 Cases: 485 Severe Cases: 512 New Deaths: 12 Recovery: 1,487
Total: Laboratory Test: 2,677,195 Active Cases: 38,978 Total Cases: 268,520 Total Deaths: 4,060 Total Recovery: 225,480 Total Vaccinated: 1,584,156
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh