Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (21 May 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,095 Cases: 485 Severe Cases: 512 New Deaths: 12 Recovery: 1,487

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,677,195 Active Cases: 38,978 Total Cases: 268,520 Total Deaths: 4,060 Total Recovery: 225,480 Total Vaccinated: 1,584,156

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

