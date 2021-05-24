RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (23 May 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 4,376 Cases: 293 Severe Cases: 495 New Deaths: 8 Recovery: 1,677

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,687,134 Active Cases: 36,359 Total Cases: 269,194 Total Deaths: 4,076 Total Recovery: 228,757 Total Vaccinated: 1,655,244

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

