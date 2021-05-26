RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (25 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily:

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Laboratory Test: 4,823

Recommended articles

Cases: 282

Severe Cases: 466

New Deaths: 9

Recovery: 851

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,696,063 Active Cases: 34,052 Total Cases: 269,782 Total Deaths: 4,093 Total Recovery: 231,635 Total Vaccinated: 1,717,481

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people [afktravel]

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Rahim Banda, Yaa Yaa Jackson and Evelyn Addo