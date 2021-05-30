RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (29 May 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,005 Cases: 256 Severe Cases: 422 New Deaths: 4 Recovery: 924

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Total: Laboratory Test: 2,716,923 Active Cases: 30,281 Total Cases: 271,200 Total Deaths: 4,143 Total Recovery: 236,774 Total Vaccinated: 1,801,175

