Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (3 June 2021)

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,737,938 Active Cases: 24,720 Total Cases: 272,285 Total Deaths: 4,185 Total Recovery: 243,378 Total Vaccinated: 1,853,259
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Daily: Laboratory Test: 4,376 Cases: 249 Severe Cases: 367 New Deaths: 7 Recovery: 936
Total: Laboratory Test: 2,737,938 Active Cases: 24,720 Total Cases: 272,285 Total Deaths: 4,185 Total Recovery: 243,378 Total Vaccinated: 1,853,259
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh