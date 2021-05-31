RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (30 May 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 3,572 Cases: 145 Severe Cases: 413 New Deaths: 11 Recovery: 770

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,720,495 Active Cases: 29,644 Total Cases: 271,345 Total Deaths: 4,155 Total Recovery: 237,544 Total Vaccinated: 1,805,006

