RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (31 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 3,464 Cases: 196 Severe Cases: 399 New Deaths: 10 Recovery: 1,190

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,723,959 Active Cases: 28,640 Total Cases: 271,541 Total Deaths: 4,165 Total Recovery: 238,734 Total Vaccinated: 1,813,739

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome