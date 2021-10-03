RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (03 October 2021)

New cases: 91 Sample size: 3,435 Positivity Rate: 2.7% Recoveries: 308 Recorded Deaths: 9

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Cumulative tests: 2,572,609 Total Confirmed cases: 250,114 Total Recoveries: 242,535 Cumulative Fatalities: 5,140

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

