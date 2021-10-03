Cumulative tests: 2,572,609 Total Confirmed cases: 250,114 Total Recoveries: 242,535 Cumulative Fatalities: 5,140
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (03 October 2021)
New cases: 91 Sample size: 3,435 Positivity Rate: 2.7% Recoveries: 308 Recorded Deaths: 9
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh