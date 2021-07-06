Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (05 July 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
New Cases: 185 Sample Size: 2,047 Positivity Rate: 9.0% Recoveries: 1,186 Recorded Deaths: 15 Cumulative Tests: 1,983,998 Total Confirmed Cases: 186,053 Total Recoveries: 128,811 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,690
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh