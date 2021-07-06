RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (05 July 2021)

New Cases: 185 Sample Size: 2,047 Positivity Rate: 9.0% Recoveries: 1,186 Recorded Deaths: 15 Cumulative Tests: 1,983,998 Total Confirmed Cases: 186,053 Total Recoveries: 128,811 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,690

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

