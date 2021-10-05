Cumulative tests: 2,581,391 Total Confirmed cases: 250,380 Total Recoveries: 243,064 Cumulative Fatalities: 5,150
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (05 October 2021)
New cases: 189 Sample size: 6,367 Positivity Rate: 3.0% Recoveries: 207 Recorded Deaths: 9
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
