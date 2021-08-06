Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (06 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
New cases: 1,561 Sample size: 10,072 Positivity rate: 15.5% Recoveries: 102 Recorded Deaths: 31 Cumulative tests: 2,176,118 Total Confirmed cases: 209,823 Total Recoveries: 195,787 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,088
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
