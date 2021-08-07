Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (07 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
New cases: 1,205 Sample size: 8,158 Positivity rate: 14.8% Recoveries: 1,242 Recorded Deaths: 29 Cumulative tests: 2,184,276 Total Confirmed cases: 211,028 Total Recoveries: 197,029 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,117
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
