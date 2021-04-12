RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (11 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

486 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 4,134 tested in the last 24 hours. Our positivity rate is at 11.8%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 145,670 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,561,838.

Ministry of Health, Kenya

Apo

Distribution of new positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (47), 10-19 years (22), 20-29 years (58), 30-39 years (92), 40-49 years (97), 50-59 years (83), 60 and above (87).

Recommended articles

Nairobi has 264 cases, Kiambu 35, Kitui 20, Nakuru 19, Nyamira 17, Kajiado 14, Kilifi 14, Machakos 13, Mandera 12, Mombasa 11, Nandi 10, Uasin Gishu 10, Meru 9, Kisumu 9, Nyeri 8, HomaBay 5, Turkana 5, Kericho 3, Kisii 2, Laikipia 2, Lamu 1, Migori 1, Murang’a 1 &amp; Tharaka Nithi 1.

Today 490 patients have recovered from the disease, 318 from various health facilities, while 172 are from Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now are 99,095.

18 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 2 occurred in the last 24 hours, 10 within the last one month &amp; 6 being late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,348.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (1), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (3), 60 years and above (13).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (95), 30-39 years (210), 40-49 years (326), 50-59 years (527), 60 years and above (1,128).

A total of 1,660 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,994 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

256 patients are in the ICU, 44 of whom are on ventilatory support &amp; 181 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 257 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 236 of them in general wards and 21 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]