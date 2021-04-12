Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (11 April 2021)

Nairobi has 264 cases, Kiambu 35, Kitui 20, Nakuru 19, Nyamira 17, Kajiado 14, Kilifi 14, Machakos 13, Mandera 12, Mombasa 11, Nandi 10, Uasin Gishu 10, Meru 9, Kisumu 9, Nyeri 8, HomaBay 5, Turkana 5, Kericho 3, Kisii 2, Laikipia 2, Lamu 1, Migori 1, Murang’a 1 & Tharaka Nithi 1.
Today 490 patients have recovered from the disease, 318 from various health facilities, while 172 are from Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now are 99,095.
18 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 2 occurred in the last 24 hours, 10 within the last one month & 6 being late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,348.