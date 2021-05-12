Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (11 May 2021)

129 patients have recovered from the disease, 65 from various health facilities countrywide while 64 are from the Home Based & Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 113,057 of whom 82,203 are from Home Based Care & Isolation while 30,854 are from various health facilities.

21 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 3 having occurred in the last 24 hours, 16 on diverse dates within the last one month and 2 are late deaths, reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 2,928.

A total of 1,105 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,749 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care. 128 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support & 76 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are under observation. Another 91 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 85 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION: As of today, a total of 921,546 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 281,704 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers, 161,271, Teachers 144,434, Security Officers 77,772 while 256,365 are in the Others category.

