Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (12 April 2021)

1,645 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,063 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care. 248 patients are in the ICU, 48 of whom are on ventilatory support & 169 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 277 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 256 of them in general wards and 21 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION: As of yesterday, a total of 487,278 people had been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine. 118,833 are Health Workers, 39,523 Security Officers, 70,338 Teachers & 258,584 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.

GENDER: 275,382 (56.5%) are Males and 211,746 (43.5%) are females.