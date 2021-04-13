Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (12 April 2021)

115 patients have recovered from the disease, 61 from various health facilities, & 54 from Home Based & Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 99,210. Cumulative discharges are 72,115 from Home Based Care & Isolation & 27,095 are from various health facilities.
20 deaths have been reported; 2 occurred in the last 24 hours, 5 within the last one month & 13 being late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,368.
New deaths by age; 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (2), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (5), 60 years and above (10).Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (46), 10-19 years (18), 20-29 (95), 30-39 years (212), 40-49 years (327), 50-59 years (532), 60 years and above (1,138).