Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (12 April 2021)

486 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 2,989. Our positivity rate is at 16.3%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 146,156 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,564,827.

Ministry of Health, Kenya

Nairobi has 349 new cases, Kiambu 21, Uasin Gishu 21, Mombasa 17, Kilifi 16, Kajiado 14, Machakos 12, Nakuru 11, Kwale 5, Kericho 4, Kirinyaga 2, Kitui 2, Nyeri 2, Mandera 1, Murang’a 1, Samburu 1, Siaya 1, Kisumu 1, Taita Taveta 1, Turkana 1, Bomet 1, Busia 1 &amp;Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

115 patients have recovered from the disease, 61 from various health facilities, &amp; 54 from Home Based &amp; Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 99,210. Cumulative discharges are 72,115 from Home Based Care &amp; Isolation &amp; 27,095 are from various health facilities.

20 deaths have been reported; 2 occurred in the last 24 hours, 5 within the last one month &amp; 13 being late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,368.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (2), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (5), 60 years and above (10).Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (46), 10-19 years (18), 20-29 (95), 30-39 years (212), 40-49 years (327), 50-59 years (532), 60 years and above (1,138).

1,645 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,063 patients are on Home Based Isolation &amp; Care. 248 patients are in the ICU, 48 of whom are on ventilatory support &amp; 169 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 277 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 256 of them in general wards and 21 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION: As of yesterday, a total of 487,278 people had been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine. 118,833 are Health Workers, 39,523 Security Officers, 70,338 Teachers &amp; 258,584 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.

GENDER: 275,382 (56.5%) are Males and 211,746 (43.5%) are females.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

