Cumulative tests: 2,239,082 Total Confirmed cases: 218,713 Total Recoveries: 201,054 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,302
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (13 August 2021)
New cases: 1,437 Sample size: 10,764 Positivity Rate: 13.4% Recoveries: 1,056 Recorded Deaths: 29
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh