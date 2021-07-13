Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (13 July 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
New Cases: 761 Sample Size: 5,794 Positivity Rate: 13.1% Recoveries: 71 Recorded Deaths: 9 Cumulative Tests: 2,023,807 Total Confirmed Cases: 189,703 Total Recoveries: 180,624 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,732
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh