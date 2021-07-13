RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (13 July 2021)

New Cases: 761 Sample Size: 5,794 Positivity Rate: 13.1% Recoveries: 71 Recorded Deaths: 9 Cumulative Tests: 2,023,807 Total Confirmed Cases: 189,703 Total Recoveries: 180,624 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,732

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya

