Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (13 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
161 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,805 tested in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of now 5.7%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 175,337 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,866,825.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh