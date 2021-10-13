Cumulative tests: 2,617,700 Total Confirmed cases: 251,483 Total Recoveries: 244,746 Cumulative Fatalities: 5,198
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (13 October 2021)
New cases: 170 Sample size: 4,648 Positivity Rate: 3.7% Recoveries: 213 Recorded Deaths: 3
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
