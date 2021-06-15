Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (14 June 2021)

151 patients have recovered, 127 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program & 24 are from various health facilities across the country. Total recoveries now stand at 120,359 of whom 87,528 are from Home Based Care & Isolation program, &32,831 are from various health facilities.

11 people have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates within the months of May and June. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,421.

961 patients are admitted in various health facilities, while 4,770 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program. 156 patients are in the ICU, 28 of whom are on ventilatory support and 108 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Another 110 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 105 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION: 987,277persons have so far received their first dose against the COVID-19 disease in the country. 298,334are aged 58+, Health workers 168,056, Teachers 154,262, Security Officers 83,766 & 282,859 persons drawn from other categories have received their first dose.

SECOND DOSE: A total of 128,744 have received their second dose. Of these, 37,918 are Health Workers, Others 33,926, those aged above 58 years 34,269, Teachers 13,673 while 8,958 Security Officers have also received their second dose.