Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (15 April 2021)

RECOVERIES: Today 392 patients have recovered from the disease, 257 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 135 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 100,637.

ADMISSIONS: A total of 1,603 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, & 5,757 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care. 261 patients are in the ICU. 44 of whom are on ventilatory support and 167 on supplemental oxygen. 50 patients are on observation.

Another 264 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 250 of them in general wards and 14 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

DEATHS: 4 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with all of them having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,424. Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (0), 60 years and above (3).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (47), 10-19 years (18), 20-29 (95), 30-39 years (215), 40-49 years (329), 50-59 years (545), 60 years and above (1,175).

VACCINATION: A total of 616,166 people have so far been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine. From this number 132,537 are Health Workers, 49,859 Security Officers, 92,246 Teachers and 341,524 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above. Gender: 346,097 are Males and 269,816 are females.

Total doses distributed to the 9 regional stores are 1,080,000. Balance at the Kitengela Central Vaccines stores is 40,000. So far, the Counties have been able to administer 606,571 doses and are remaining with a balance of 374,482.