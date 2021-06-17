RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (16 June 2021)

485 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 5,355 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 9.1%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 176,622 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,881,460.

