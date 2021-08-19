Cumulative tests: 2,287,443 Total Confirmed cases: 225,663 Total Recoveries: 208,169 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,404
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (19 August 2021)
New cases: 1,263 Sample size: 8,680 Positivity Rate: 14.6% Recoveries: 719 Recorded Deaths: 26
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
