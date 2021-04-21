Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (20 April 2021)

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 201, Kericho 43, Nakuru 37, Kiambu 36, Machakos 31, Uasin Gishu 30, Garissa 25, Kilifi 22, Meru, Kitui, Kisumu and Nyamira 17 cases each, Turkana 15, Mombasa 15, Siaya 13, Kirinyaga 10, Nandi, Isiolo and Kajiado 9 cases each,Bomet and Homa bay 8 cases each, Nyandarua and Taita Taveta 7 cases each, Kakamega 5, Nyeri and Laikipia 4 cases each, Makueni and Narok 3 cases each, Murang’a 2, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kisii, Kwale and Migori recorded 1 case each.

18 deaths were also recorded, 2 having occurred in 24 hours, 8 on diverse dates within the last one month, while 8 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,519.

1,560 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,358 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 202 are from various health facilities across the country.

Total recoveries now stand at 103,838 of which 75,650 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 28,188 are from various health facilities.

A total of 4,698 health care workers have so far contracted the virus, out of which 2,562 are females and 2,136 are males. The fatality for health care workers stands at 38.

VACCINATION UPDATE: A total of 721,509 persons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease across the country.

Of this, 409,711 are aged 58 years and above, 143,050 are Health workers, 109,593 are Teachers while 59,155 are Security Officers. In terms of gender, 404,164 men have been vaccinated with 316,951 women having received the jab.

Nairobi has the highest number of persons vaccinated to date with 229,385 followed by Nakuru with 43,590, Uasin Gishu is third with 36,576, Kiambu is fourth at 35,711 and Nyeri is fifth with 25,977.

Vaccination numbers from the other counties is as follows: Kakamega 18,367, Murang’a 18,211, Kajiado 18,076, Kisumu 18,013, Meru 17,970, Mombasa 17,542, Nyandarua 14,657, Trans Nzoia 14,445, Laikipia 14,091, Bungoma 13,897, Machakos 13,470, Nandi 12,620, Embu 12,102,Kirinyaga 11,204, Kericho 10,970, Kitui 10,382, Homa Bay 9,942.

Others are Vihiga 8,892, Kisii 8,791, Busia 7,521, Nyamira 6,803, Baringo 6,484, Bomet 6,396, Siaya 6,239 Migori 5,798, Elgeyo Marakwet 5,751 Tharaka Nithi 5,376 Narok 4,964, Makueni 4,531, Kilifi 4,478, Samburu 2,953, West Pokot 2,953, Taita Taveta 2,784, Turkana 2,680,Kwale 2,448, Wajir 1,942, Garissa 1,805, Mandera 1,641, Isiolo 1,392, Tana River 680, Lamu 537 and Marsabit 472.