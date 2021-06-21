Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (20 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
New Cases: 283 Sample Size: 2,452 Positivity Rate: 8.2% Recoveries: 73 Recorded Deaths: 9 Cumulative Tests: 1,904,519 Total Confirmed Cases: 179,075 Total Recoveries: 122,704 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,456
