Cumulative tests: 2,336,466 Total Confirmed cases: 232,052 Total Recoveries: 216,127 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,600
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (25 August 2021)
New cases: 1,258 Sample size: 9,868 Positivity Rate: 12.8% Recoveries: 753 Recorded Deaths: 36
