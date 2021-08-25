RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (25 August 2021)

New cases: 1,258 Sample size: 9,868 Positivity Rate: 12.8% Recoveries: 753 Recorded Deaths: 36

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Cumulative tests: 2,336,466 Total Confirmed cases: 232,052 Total Recoveries: 216,127 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,600

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

