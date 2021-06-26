Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (25 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
New Cases: 646 Sample Size: 6,429 Positivity Rate: 10.1% Recoveries: 391 Recorded Deaths: 18 Cumulative Tests: 1,933,402 Total Confirmed Cases: 181,885 Total Recoveries: 123,853 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,556
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
