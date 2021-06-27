Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (26 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
New Cases: 508 Sample Size: 6,664 Positivity Rate: 7.6% Recoveries: 539 Recorded Deaths: 18 Cumulative Tests: 1,940,066 Total Confirmed Cases: 182,393 Total Recoveries: 124,392 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,574
