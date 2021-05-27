Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (26 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
431 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in the country to 169,356. Number derived from 5,846 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh