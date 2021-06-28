Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (27 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
New Cases: 204 Sample Size: 2,971 Positivity Rate: 6.9% Recoveries: 44 Recorded Deaths: 21 Cumulative Tests: 1,943,037 Total Confirmed Cases: 182,597 Total Recoveries: 124,436 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,595
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
