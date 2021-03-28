Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (27 March 2021)

Another 86 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 76 of them in the general wards and 10 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

COVID vaccination update: The exercise continues smoothly across the country.MOH Kenyaofficials are conducting trainings for vaccinators in different parts of the country, to extend the exercise to more facilities.Training will continue through the weekend as more people are expected to turn up for vaccination following up on the expansion of priority list to those who are 58 years old and above.

Vaccines are safe and they have been used for years to prevent diseases. The benefits of vaccination greatly outweigh the risks, and many more illnesses and deaths would occur without vaccines.Like any medicine, vaccines can cause mild side effects, such as a low-grade fever, or pain or redness at the injection site. Mild reactions go away within a few days on their own. Severe or long-lasting side effects are extremely rare.Vaccines are continually monitored for safety, to detect rare adverse events.