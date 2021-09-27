Cumulative tests: 2,537,382 Total Confirmed cases: 248,515 Total Recoveries: 240,672 Cumulative Fatalities: 5,109
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (27 September 2021)
New cases: 54 Sample size: 2,501 Positivity Rate: 2.2% Recoveries: 437 Recorded Deaths: 7
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
