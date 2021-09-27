RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (27 September 2021)

New cases: 54 Sample size: 2,501 Positivity Rate: 2.2% Recoveries: 437 Recorded Deaths: 7

Cumulative tests: 2,537,382 Total Confirmed cases: 248,515 Total Recoveries: 240,672 Cumulative Fatalities: 5,109

