Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (28 June 2021)

New Cases: 287 Sample Size: 2,699 Positivity Rate: 10.6% Recoveries: 152 Recorded Deaths: 17 Cumulative Tests: 1,945,736 Total Confirmed Cases: 182,884 Total Recoveries: 124,588 Cumulative Fatalities: 3,612
